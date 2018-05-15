Man seriously injured after being stabbed in street attack

The 41-year-old was found with stab wounds to the body and a slash to the face in Glasgow.

Assault: Man stabbed in Glasgow.

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in an attack in north Glasgow.

The 41-year-old was found with stab wounds to the body and a slash to the face on Cumlodden Drive, Maryhill in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He had been assaulted within a close before making his way out onto the road where we was found.

Emergency services the scene at around 2am and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where staff have described his condition as stable.

Officers investigating the attack have appealed for information.

Detective Constable Maxine Shields said: "I would urge anyone who was in the Cumlodden Drive area of Maryhill around 2am on Sunday morning, who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that may assist our investigation to come forward.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police Office through 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.