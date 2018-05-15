  • STV
Murderer stabbed man in neck after being kicked out flat

STV

Michael Begen killed Mario Capuano on the doorstep of a Glasgow flat.

Mario Capuano died at the flat in Barmulloch.

A murderer stabbed a dad to death seconds after being kicked out of a flat.

Michael Begen plunged a knife into the neck of Mario Capuano, 28, in a doorstep attack last October.

Begen then sprinted from the scene - but was later heard boasting about the crime.

The 28-year-old - known as Mick - had denied murder and claimed a mystery assailant had struck Mr Capuano in Barmulloch, Glasgow, but was convicted following a week-long trial.

He was jailed for life on Tuesday and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the men and others had been at the flat on the afternoon of October 8 last year.

Begen was asked to leave because he was "acting weird". Jurors heard the men eventually started arguing and Mr Capuano punched Begen.

Begen was then "unceremoniously bundled" out the flat, but quickly returned and lashed out at Mr Capuano.

Paramedics arrived but the victim, from Springburn, couldn't be saved.

Begen was then spotted by a witness hurrying from the scene. Prosecutor David Taylor suggested to jurors he was "running from his guilt".

The court was told Begen had 36 previous convictions - including several for violence.

Lady Rae said: "This was a senseless and violent assault on a young man all because he punched you and put you out the house."

