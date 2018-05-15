  • STV
Glasgow Cathedral to screen Manchester attack service

Peter Cassidy

The service will mark the first anniversary of the atrocity which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Elidh Macleod: Teenager was killed in terror attack.

Glasgow Cathedral will screen a special service to mark the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The live screening of the National Service of Commemoration hosted by Manchester Cathedral will take place between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday May 22.

The atrocity claimed the lives of 22 people, including 14-year-old Eilidh Macleod from the Scottish island of Barra.

Eilidh's 15-year-old friend Laura McIntyre was also seriously injured in the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Manchester Cathedral will welcome a congregation that will include bereaved families, first-responders, city leaders and senior national figures.

The service is also being screened at York Minster Cathedral and Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in recognition of its widespread impact, claiming victims from across the United Kingdom, to allow those affected to come together in solidarity and prayer.

Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: "The attack at Manchester Arena last year was an attack on our common humanity.

"The solidarity, love and support shown across the country and beyond helped us through an incredibly difficult period and demonstrated a collective refusal to give in to hatred and fear.

"We were incredibly grateful for that and I'm grateful to Glasgow Cathedral for giving people the opportunity to join with us to reflect on this anniversary."

Rev Keith W Ross, Locum Minister at Glasgow Cathedral, said: "The Cathedral is honoured to offer a spiritual space of remembrance for those lost and a place of sanctuary for those touched by the events of last year.

"By gathering together, in this act of worship, we all receive solace and those affected may share their continued grief and be reshaped by the power of love in the midst of tragedy."

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Councillor Eva Bolander said: "Glasgow was proud to stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester when this shocking event occurred. 

"I'm glad those affected will be able to gather in remembrance at Glasgow Cathedral.

"First anniversary's like this can reawaken memories and feelings people may struggle to process. 

"I hope the National Service of Commemoration will give people some comfort."

