Man stabbed in back by hooded attacker in street 

Police are appealing for information following the attack which took place on Monday.

Burns Terrace: A 21-year-old man was attacked. Google

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in the back by a hooded attacker on an Ayrshire street.

The 21-year-old victim was on Burns Terrace, Ardrossan when he was attacked by another man who stabbed him on the back at around 6.10pm on Monday.

The injured man was able to walk along the street for a short distance before collapsing.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment to the stab wound.

Hospital staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s and around 5ft 7in tall.

At the time of the assault he was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey hooded top with the hood up.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for information and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Craig Semple is appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

He said: "Burns Terrace is a busy residential area and I am keen to speak with anyone who has any information which could help identify the man responsible for the attack on the 21-year-old victim."

