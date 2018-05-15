Man injured after being struck by car near primary school

The 32-year-old was left injured after the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Injured: Man taken to hospital after being struck by car. Google

A 32-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car near a Glasgow primary school.

The incident took place on Cumbernauld Road near St Thomas RC primary school in Riddrie.

Police received reports of the man being hit by a vehicle at around midday on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where is condition is not yet known.

Officers also attended a related incident on nearby Smithycroft Road just prior to the incident.

A spokeswoman confirmed that they attended both incidents but could not give any further details at this time.

