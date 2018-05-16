Man left fighting for life after serious road crash

The 26-year-old suffered serious injuries in the collision on Linwood Road in Paisley.

Police: Appealing for witnesses (file pic). ©SNS Group

A man is fighting for life following a road crash in Paisley.

The 26-year-old suffered serious injuries in the collision on Linwood Road around 11.15pm on Thursday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in treatment.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Officers are also keen to talk to anyone who saw a Purple BMW 3 Series or a Grey BMW 5 series on the A82 and A814 near Dumbarton earlier in the evening.

Information can be passed to Sgt Kenny Malaney of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Greenock on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.