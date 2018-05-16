Murder bid probe after man found stabbed in street

A 36-year-old was found injured in Sandyhills, Glasgow, on Tuesday night.

Inquiry: Attempted murder probe in Glasgow. Google 2018

Police have launched an attempted murder inquiry after a man was found stabbed on a Glasgow street.

A 36-year-old was found in Loch Achray Street, Sandyhills around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary before later being released.

Police said he may have been involved in a disturbance in the surrounding area before he suffered his injuries.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV and speaking to local residents as they investigate the incident.

Detective constable Philip Scally said: "This area is overlooked by high-rise flats and I am appealing to local residents for any information regarding this incident to contact us.

"A man has suffered serious lacerations and stab wounds as a result of this incident so if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please pass it on to us.

"Your information could prove vital in helping us piece together exactly what has happened."

