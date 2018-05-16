Family 'devastated' after biker dies in crash with car

Hugh Hannah was fatally injured in the collision on the A701 near Moffat on Sunday.

Hugh Hannah: Family left devastated. Police Scotland

A man who died in a motorbike crash has been named.

Hugh Hannah, 34, was fatally injured after his Black Yamaha YZF R6 collided with a Mini One on the A701 near Moffat.

Mr Hannah, from Dumfries, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Sunday around 12.30pm.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: "We are devastated at the loss of Hugh, our much loved partner, dad, brother, son, uncle and friend.

"Hugh was a larger-than-life character and loved nothing more than going to the gym and spending time with his family and friends, who he would torment frequently, however, he got away with it all because of his charm and way with words.

"He spent what spare time he had on his pride and joy, his Yamaha R6 - if he wasn't out on it he would be cleaning it or talking about it.

"Hugh lived with his fiancé and son with the rest of the family living nearby.

"We will hold our memories of Hugh forever in our hearts. He was such a massive part of all of our lives and everyone is truly heartbroken.

"We are grateful for everyone's support and tributes; it's been heartening to see how much he was loved."

Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash to make contact.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Hannah's family and friends during this very sad time.

"Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1903 of 13 May.

