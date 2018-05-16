  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers fan 'thrown through window' in fatal bus crash

STV

John Burns was giving evidence at the trial of Rangers supporters' bus driver Callum Phillips.

Bus crash: Rangers fan died in 2016 smash.
Bus crash: Rangers fan died in 2016 smash. PA

A Rangers fan has told a jury he was thrown through a window after a supporters' bus overturned on a roundabout.

John Burns, 63, was giving evidence at the trial of bus driver Callum Phillips, who denies killing a Rangers supporter in a fatal crash.

Phillips, 49, is alleged to have caused the death of 39-year-old Ryan Baird by dangerous driving near Kilmarnock, on October 1, 2016.

Mr Baird, from Sanquhar, Dumfries-shire, died as he and fellow Rangers fans were travelling to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle.

Mr Burns, also from Sanquhar, told the High Court in Glasgow he was taking a six-year-old boy to his first Rangers game.

'I wasn't too happy about the driving, but there wasn't much I could do about it.'
Bus passenger John Burns

Prosecutor Richard Goddard asked Mr Burns: "Did you notice any difficulty about the driver's style of driving?"

He replied: "He seemed to get more erratic as if he was trying to make up time.

"He was right up behind cars. I wasn't too happy about the driving, but there wasn't much I could do about it."

Mr Burns said at one point the driver had to double back to pick up two passengers.

He told the jury he became worried as the coach with 37 passengers on board got to within 20 to 30 yards of the Crossroads Roundabout, south of Kilmarnock.

He added: "I said to myself 'no way is this bus going round the roundabout'. It was going too fast to take the roundabout."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1370005-funeral-of-rangers-fan-killed-in-supporters-bus-crash-held | default

The witness said that he grabbed hold of the six-year-old boy and held on to him.

Mr Burns added: "The bus seemed to swing.

"The next thing I remembers is branches of trees hitting the windscreen and I was thrown threw the window on the passenger side."

The court was told Mr Burns' back was covered in cuts from broken glass. The boy was not injured.

Earlier a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jury he was on the Nith Valley Rangers supporters bus when it crashed.

'When we approached the roundabout the bus was shaking. The driver was approaching it quite fast.'
Bus passenger

He said: "When we approached the roundabout the bus was shaking. The driver was approaching it quite fast. I thought at that speed going round the roundabout was not feasible."

The teenager said that the was "a lot of rumbling and shaking" and then the bus hit a lamp post before landing on its side on the banking.

Phillips is alleged to have driven the bus at "excessive speed" on roads at Thornhill, Sanquhar and Kirkconnel, Dumfries-shire, New Cumnock, Cumnock and Mauchline.

Prosecutors claim he lost control of the bus at Crossroads Roundabout, causing it to skid then strike a kerb, drain cover and a lamp post before coming to rest on its side on the grass verge.

Phillips also faces two other charges of driving dangerously at the wheel of a bus.

It is alleged he drove dangerously in early 2016 in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire and struck a kerb after approaching a roundabout at speed.

He is also accused of driving without due care and attention in August 2016 near Ibrox Stadium by going round a corner at excessive speed.

Phillips denies all the charges against him and the trial before Lady Stacey continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.