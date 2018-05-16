Staff left devastated after car smashes through shop

Toni Gray, 25, said her store in Renfrew was 'completely ruined' in Monday's crash.

Crash: Shop on Ferry Road left in ruins. Ferry Nice Food

A shop owner said her staff have been left devastated after a car crashed into the building and left it in ruins.

Toni Gray is the manager of Ferry Nice Food in Renfrew which was wrecked after the crash on Monday that also left two requiring hospital treatment.

The shop on Ferry Road had only recently undergone a significant refurbishment.

Toni, 25, who has a 10-month-old son, is now left with no income as repairs take place and is now left hunting for temporary work.

She said: "My shop is completely ruined it has not long been refurbished.

"At the moment we don't have a time we will be back open because the impact of the crash has took out the two supporting beams of the building.

"We have spend a lot of money on the shop recently and it's all ruined with young boys driving too fast."

The 29-year-old driver of the Volkswagon Golf was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and released following treatment.

A 19-year-old rear seat passenger in the car was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Ms Gray continued: "We are devastated and trying every option for the business to be re-opened.

"But in the mean time am looking for some temporary work for myself and my two members of staff who are all out of a job.

"I am a young mum left with no income because of there mistake."

