Man charged with 'hit-and-run murder bid' outside school
A 32-year-old remains in hospital where is condition is described as serious.
A man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run murder bid outside a Glasgow primary school.
The 32-year-old is accused of attempting to murder another man in the incident that took place outside St Thomas RC Primary School in Riddrie at around lunchtime on Tuesday.
The victim, also 32, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as serious but stable.
It is understood the victim had been involved in an altercation with the driver of the car on nearby Smithycroft Road just minutes before the reported hit and run.
Children as young as five are said to have witnessed the attack with one mum describing them as being "terrified".
Police confirmed the incident and say that enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
