Laura Muir named as ambassador of Glasgow championships

The 25-year-old will represent her home city in the 2019 event.

Laura Muir: Hoping for career highlight (file pic). SNS

Olympian Laura Muir has been named as the first official ambassador of the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old became a household name in 2016 after breaking Dame Kelly Holmes' 12-year-old British 1500m record.

Muir has since represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics and brought home a pair of gold medals from last year's Indoor Championships in Serbia.

She said: "I had the most amazing time at the event in Belgrade in 2017, so for the European Indoor Championships to come to my home town in 2019 is a dream come true.

"Racing in front of a home-crowd just provides an extra level of excitement - I have never felt support like I do when I am competing in Scotland.

"If I can win gold in front of a Scottish Crowd on my home track that will be a highlight of my career and a moment for me to remember for the rest of my life."

The championships will take place at the Emirates Arena in March next year. Over three days of competition, an anticipated 18,000 spectators are expected to attend.

Cherry Alexander MBE, sport director for Glasgow 2019, said: "There is a real connection between Laura and the British crowd which has been enhanced by her outstanding achievements over the last year or so.

"To have her on board as an ambassador for Glasgow 2019 is another huge boost ahead of what promises to be a world-class championships."