Man found with serious head injuries after 'street attack'

The 28-year-old is being treated in hospital after being found in Glasgow on Thursday morning.

Glasgow Royal Infirmary: Man suffered serious head injuries.

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being found lying on a Glasgow street.

The 28-year-old man was discovered in Netherhouse Place, Easterhouse, around 7.15am on Thursday morning.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary suffering from injuries police believe he sustained after being attacked.

Detective Constable Phil Scally said: "We are trying to establish exactly what has happened to this man.

"His injuries indicate he has been assaulted, however, it's not clear where the attack took place.

"I am appealing to local people in the area for any information they may have.

"Perhaps someone saw something on their way to work, or collecting their newspaper?

"Any small piece of information could prove vital and I am asking for the assistance of the local community as we try to piece together the exact circumstances of this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0576 of 17 May 2018.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

