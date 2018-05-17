Former colonel raped two women he met on dating website

Philip Donegan, 50, attacked his victims at properties in Paisley and Glasgow.

Donegan met the women through match.com. PA

A former lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army raped two women he met on a dating site.

Philip Donegan - who was a university tax lecturer - met his victims on match.com.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Donegan, 50, raped a 33-year-old woman in her Paisley home in October 2016 and a 30-year-old woman at his Glasgow home on July 28, 2017.

Donegan, from Knightswood, was also found guilty of a stalking campaign against the 33-year-old by bombarding her with texts, phone calls and threatening to send an indecent photograph of her to her boss.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said: "Mr Donegan is a man who does not listen when he is told no."

Donegan was jailed for eight years and will be supervised in the community for a further four years after his release.

Passing sentence, judge Norman Ritchie QC said Donegan presented a "high risk of further sexual offending".

He said: "Your efforts there led you to these two women, who if not vulnerable had a degree of vulnerability about them.

"It was their misfortune to meet you and I commend their courage in coming forward and giving evidence, it's not easy."

The judge added: "It's plain you are a man who does not take no for an answer, no means no."

Defence counsel Joe Barr said: "Mr Donegan does not accept his guilt.

"He is someone who has certainly undergone some form of mid or later-life crises resulting in developing this chaotic offending."

