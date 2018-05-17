Body of man discovered on beach near holiday park 

A man was found dead by a member of the public in Saltcoats, Ayrshire on Thursday.

Harbour Point: Man was discovered on nearby beach. Google

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on an Ayrshire beach.

Officers were called to the area near Harbour Point, Saltcoats after reports that a member of the public made the discovery on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the area, near Sandylands Holiday Park, at around 10.50am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coastguard was also in attendance and remained at the scene until Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "Enquires are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.