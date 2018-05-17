Man found seriously injured after 'robbery' on city street

The 32-year-old was discovered in the Gorbals area at around 10pm on Monday.

Gorbals: Man found injured on Glasgow street. Google

A man has been found seriously injured after a suspected robbery on a Glasgow street.

Police believe the 32-year-old, who was discovered at around 10pm on Monday was the victim of a robbery.

Emergency services attended the scene on Norfolk Street in the Gorbals and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officers are now appealing for potential witnesses to come forward help them catch the person or people responsible.

Detective Sergeant Robert Bowie, Helen Street Police Office, said: "We are still trying to establish the full circumstances as to how this man came about his injuries and one line of enquiry is that he was robbed.

"Officers have been checking CCTV however we are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Monday, either around 10 pm or in the hours leading up to then who may have information that can help us in our enquiries.

"Norfolk Street is a busy street just south of the River Clyde and we would ask you to think back - were you driving, walking or cycling in that area? Did you see anything that may help us, or did you see an injured man? We would urge you to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.

