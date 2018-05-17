Rangers bus in fatal crash was 'like a rollercoaster'

Callum Phillips, 49, denies killing 39-year-old Ryan Baird by dangerous driving in 2016.

Fatal crash: Ryan Baird died in smash (file pic). PA

A Rangers supporters' bus involved in a fatal crash which killed a fan was like "a rollercoaster", a witness told a court.

Philip Storrie, 53, from Kirkconnel in Dumfriesshire, was was giving evidence at the trial of bus driver Callum Phillips.

Phillips, 49, denies killing 39-year-old Ryan Baird by dangerous driving but is alleged to have caused the supporters bus to crash at the Crossroads Roundabout, near Kilmarnock, on October 1, 2016.

Mr Baird died as he and 36 fellow fans were travelling to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle. He was trapped in the wreckage after the bus collided with a lamp post and rolled over on its side.

In evidence , Mr Storrie told the High Court in Glasgow that he heard someone say "whoa" about 100 yards from the roundabout.

He added: "It became apparent to me we were approaching it too fast. I said 'the bus is going to cowp here'."

Prosecutor Richard Goddard asked Mr Storrie: "What did you do?"

He replied: "There was a window and I braced myself against it. We came round the roundabout like a rollercoaster fashion. The bus rocked to the left and to the right."

Mr Goddard said: "It was like you were on a rollercoaster," and the witness replied: "Yes, just at that point."

He then asked: "The bus then struck a lamp post and ended up on its side, is that correct?". Mr Storrie replied: "That's right."

Mr Storrie said he clambered out of the bus and saw Mr Baird lying half way out of the bus. He added: "I tried to get a pulse and there was no pulse."

Mr Storrie said that he told someone and they shouted to paramedics who took over.

Meat factory worker Samuel Nesbit, 62, told the court that seconds before the crash he heard Phillips shout "No brakes, no brakes."

He was asked about the manner of Phillips driving during the journey and replied: "It was fast."

Mr Goddard asked: "During the course of the journey the driver went round seven roundabouts, stopped to pick up passengers and stopped at temporary traffic lights just three quarters of a mile from the crash site, did there appear to be any problem with the brakes on those occasions?"

Mr Nesbit replied: "No."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

