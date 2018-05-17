Man arrested after 'attempting to lure child from school'

Police attended the primary school in Ayrshire following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

Suspicious: Man was near primary school. Google

A man has been arrested after reportedly trying to lure a young child away from a primary school in Ayrshire.

A member of the public reported the 55-year-old who was said to have been behaving suspiciously near Whatrigg's Primary school in Kilmarnock on Thursday morning.

Police attended and the man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 8.50am on Thursday, May 17, police were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously on Whatriggs Road, Kilmarnock.

"A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.