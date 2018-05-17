Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash with car

The 52-year-old was driving on the A71 when his bike collided with a BMW.

Crash: Motorcyclist critically injured.

A motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash in Ayrshire.

The 52-year-old was driving his red Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on the A71 near Mayfield Garage Galston when it collided with a silver BMW 5 series car being driven westbound.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 8am on Thursday and the man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where medical staff have described his condition as critical.

The 24-year-old man who was driving the BMW was uninjured and did not require hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the incident is appealing for information.

Sergeant Ian Thornton of the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: "Our investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, and at this time I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who was driving on that road around the time of the crash who may have seen the vehicles involved, or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us."

