Pair raped men they met through dating app Grindr

Mohammed Khan and a teenager attacked two victims in Glasgow during September 2017.

Court: Pair sentenced to 15 years (file pic).

A man and a teenager who raped two men they met through the dating app Grindr have been jailed for a total of 15 years.

Mohammed Khan, 28, and the 17-year-old Slovakian national, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sexually assaulted their victims in September 2017.

The two men called themselves "two discreet lads" on the app.

After being tracked down and arrested Khan told a social worker their crimes were "just a bit of fun."

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how after they attacked the first man on September 3 at a location in the south side of Glasgow.

The two men attacked their second victim at location in Glasgow just a week later.

However, the rapists were caught after their victims spoke to police officers who managed to collect enough evidence to bring them to justice.

'The victim in each of these charges was a homosexual man who was targeted for that and no doubt in the hope that he would report any crime against him to the police.'
Lord Uist

On Thursday judge Lord Uist sentenced Khan, a prisoner of HMP Barlinnie, to seven years.

He also ordered the authorities to supervise Khan for two years following his release from custody.

The judge also sentenced the Slovakian national to eight years detention. He was also told that he'd be supervised by the authorities for two years following his release from custody.

Lord Uist had passed the sentence after a social worker who was commissioned to write a report into the men's character recorded that Khan made remarks about the offences during his interview.

The court heard that Khan told the social worker that the crimes were "just a bit of fun".

Passing sentence, Lord Uist said: "The victim in each of these charges was a homosexual man who was targeted for that and no doubt in the hope that he would report any crime against him to the police.

"You Mohammed Khan are now almost 29 years old. You described these crimes to the social worker who reported on you to this court as 'just a bit of fun'.

"You were mature enough at the time to know exactly what you were doing."

The two men were convicted following trial at the High Court in Livingston last month.

Sentence had been deferred so the court could obtain reports about their character.

'You were mature enough at the time to know exactly what you were doing.'
Lord Uist

The two men were convicted at trial alongside Afzaal Hassan, 20, of West Lothian, and Julius Horvath, 20, of Govanhill, Glasgow.

They were found guilty of attacking and trying to rob another man, who also cannot be named for legal reasons. The four men had denied the charges.

The court heard car mechanic Khan and the teenage Slovakian national made contact with their 30-year-old victim, who came from Pollok, Glasgow.

Both men turned up at his home after chatting with him on Grindr.

The court heard there was a consensual sex act between the man and the teenager before Khan grabbed him by the arm and pushed him against a wall.

The teenager then pulled down his trousers and raped him.

The court heard how their second victim was aged just 20 and was living in a university's halls of residence when the two men sexually assaulted him.

The student told the court that he had been threatened with violence before Khan forced him to perform a sex act on him on September 7.

Hassan and Horvath were given six years each for their crimes.

They will also be supervised by the authorities for two years.

Both Khan and the teenager were also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.