Armed police arrest 'man with gun' on Glasgow street

Sunart Road: Police arrest 'armed' man.

Armed police have arrested a man who was allegedly brandishing a gun on a Glasgow street.

Officers were called to Sunart Road, Craigton, at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

They arrested a 31-year-old man, who was taken into police custody.

A witness reported seeing armed officers draw their guns but nobody was injured and no shots were fired.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 9.20pm police were called to reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident."

"No shots were discharged," they added.

