Justin Timberlake cancels Glasgow show after delaying tour

The singer cancelled his July 6 date and changed his July 5 show to July 7 at the SSE Hydro.

Justin Timberlake has cancelled one of his Glasgow shows and rescheduled the other after delaying the start of his European tour.

The US singer had been originally due to play the SSE Hydro on July 5 and July 6.

But after cancelling three UK shows promoters have confirmed he will only play one date in Glasgow on July 7.

The star was due to kick off his live dates in Paris on June 22 but will now perform in the French capital on July 3, Live Nation announced.

Tickets for the July 5 performance in Glasgow will be honoured at the rescheduled July 7 event, the concert organisers said.

Those fans with tickets for the second date will get a refund.

The originally scheduled London shows on July 9 and 11 at the O2 Arena remain unchanged.

But tickets for a concert at the Birmingham Arena on June 27 will now be honoured at the new date of August 27.

Tickets for the originally scheduled July 1 concert at Manchester Arena will be honoured at the new date of August 29.

Concerts in Birmingham on June 28, Manchester on July 2 and Glasgow on July 6 have been cancelled and fans holding tickets will receive a refund at point of purchase.

A statement from Live Nation said: "Justin Timberlake and Live Nation apologise for any inconvenience to fans."

The European leg of the tour will take Timberlake, who is currently on tour in the US, to countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Norway and Germany.

