Fox rescued after getting head stuck in watering can

Paul O'Hare

The Scottish SPCA helped the trapped animal after it was discovered in a Glasgow garden.

Rescue: The watering can was attached to the fox for several hours.
A fox had to be rescued after it got its head stuck in a watering can.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted after the "shaken" animal was spotted in a garden in Ravenscraig Drive, Priesthill, Glasgow.

A member of the public contacted the charity on Wednesday after they noticed she had been trapped since the early hours of the morning.

Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Elizabeth Lindsay said: "The fox couldn't see me coming so I was able to get the watering can off very quickly to limit the stress caused.

"Apart from being a little bit shaken up, she was unharmed and quickly became very active and wild as soon as she was free, which is a really good sign.

"This little fox was very lucky to have been discovered as she would have perished otherwise."

Ms Lindsay said gardens can prove dangerous for animals.

She added: "Whilst these calls are quite unusual, calls regarding wildlife being stuck in nets, and other garden debris, is very common and sadly many animals don't survive these encounters.

"Recently my colleague was called to a fox caught in anti weed fabric and the little guy had already lost part of his leg before she got there.

"It's for this reason that we're keen to encourage the public to keep their garden tidy as it could save an animal's life."

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

