Unique 'sharberian husky' puppies in need of new homes

Dogs Trust's eight-week-old crossbreed puppies are a mix between a shar-pei and a husky.

Crossbreed pups: Known as Sharberian Huskies (Dogs Trust).

Marina, Pearl, Coral, and Oyster are four of Dogs Trust's most distinguished residents looking for new homes.

The four eight-week-old crossbreed puppies are a mix between a shar-pei and a husky, but are best known as 'sharberian huskies' by carers at the rehoming centre in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

The nautical themed name choices for the litter were inspired by the puppies' love of splashing around in water.

Having a splash: Spacious garden needed for pups (Dogs Trust).

The centre is now urging owners with experience of larger breeds to come forward as the adorable dogs won't stay small for long.

Carers also advise that lots of space, a well secure garden, and a six-foot fence are necessary for their new home.

Sandra Lawton, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: "We certainly don't get very many of this particular breed of puppy coming into our care, however, we are overjoyed by the chance to look after them.

"We anticipate there will be a lot of demand for such unique puppies, so we would ask potential adopters not to be disheartened if they don't get the opportunity to take one of the puppies home; there are still plenty of other dogs at the Rehoming Centre looking for new homes.

"The puppies are currently staying with a foster carer on our Home From Home Fostering Scheme, which gives dogs like them the chance to experience life as part of a family, while waiting on permanent owners to come forward.

"While in foster care, these puppies are getting valuable socialisation which will help them become happy and respectful pets."

Nautical pups: Glasgow's quirkiest redidents (Dogs Trust).

