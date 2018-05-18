'No fault in brakes' of Rangers bus involved in fatal crash

Bus driver Callum Phillips denies killing 39 year-old Ryan Baird by driving dangerously in 2016.

Crash: The accident happened near Kilmarnock on October 1, 2016. PA

A MOT expert told the trial of a driver accused of killing a Rangers fan in a bus crash that there were no defects in the brakes.

Robert Handley, 62, an enforcement officer with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, was giving evidence at the trial of bus driver Callum Phillips who denies killing 39-year-old Ryan Baird by dangerous driving.

Phillips, 49, from Dalbeattie, Dumfries, is alleged to have caused the Nith Valley Rangers supporters' bus to crash at the Crossroads Roundabout, near Kilmarnock, on October 1, 2016.

Mr Baird, from Sanquhar, Dumfries-shire, who was trapped in the wreckage, died.

He and 36 fellow Rangers fans were travelling to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle.

Mr Handley's report concluded there were no defects in the steering and no defects in the brakes.

The jury was told that the bus has three braking systems - a footbrake, secondary braking and a handbrake.

The court heard that the manufacturers of the bus Iveco say that if the brakes fail, the handbrake could be used to bring a bus to a halt.

Prosector Richard Goddard asked: "Would this bus have passed an MOT test?"

Mr Handley replied: "Yes."

He also confirmed all the brakes passed the test.

Defence counsel Simon Gilbride asked Mr Handley why he used the unladen weight of the bus in your tests and not include the weight of the 37 people on the bus.

Mr Handley said he didn't know how many people were on the bus but claimed even with the weight of the passengers taken into account the brakes would have passed the MOT.

Earlier, Constable Ramsay Bissett said that when he arrived at the crash scene there was a white bus lying on its side on the embankment.

He added: "There were a lot of walking wounded and a lot of people were helping."

The jury heard that those who went to the aid of the injured passengers included a wedding party in a coach and a first aid crew who were heading to a match at Kilmarnock Football Club.

Constable Bissett said he went over and spoke to the bus driver Phillips who said: "The brakes failed."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

