Rapist caught after reporting victim over abusive texts

James McMeekin was convicted of raping a woman as she slept at a house in Rutherglen in 2009.

A double rapist was caught after he reported one of his victims to police for sending him abusive texts.

James McMeekin, 43, has been convicted of raping the woman while she slept at a house in Rutherglen in July 2009.

He was also found guilty of raping a 43-year-old woman at a house in Girvan, Ayrshire, on July 11, 2015.

The court heard McMeekin, of Irvine reported his first rape victim to the police when she sent him abusive texts.

She was later prosecuted.

But, when police read the texts they realised that the woman was accusing McMeekin of raping her while she was asleep.

Police took a statement from her but at that point she did not not to go to trial against him.

In 2015 when the second victim came forward the police contacted the first victim again and she agreed to give evidence against McMeekin.

The woman told the High Court in Glasgow: "I woke up and he was having sex with me.

"I told him to stop, but he didn't."

McMeekin's other victim reported him to the police after realising he had raped her.

She told the court that because they were in a relationship at the time she didn't realise it was rape until she was told by a support worker.

McMeekin claimed that he had consensual sex with both women but the jury did not believe him.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser told the court that McMeekin's second victim had to get a non-harassment order against him in 2015 at Ayr Sheriff Court.

Judge Norman Ritchie deferred sentence on McMeekin until next month for background reports and remanded him in custody.

