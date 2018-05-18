Driver hurt as car ploughs onto train station platform

Man in hospital after the vehicle veered off the road at Larkhall station on Friday.

Larkhall station: Man taken to hospital after crash (file pic). CC by G Laird

A man has been rushed to hospital after a car veered off the road and ploughed onto a train station platform.

Emergency services attended the scene at Larkhall train station, South Lanarkshire, at around 2.40pm on Friday.

The driver has been taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

His condition remains unknown.

No-one else was hurt in the incident and no train services have been affected.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police and other emergency services were called out to reports of a car having come off road and crashed into a platform at Larkhall train station on Caledonian Road at around 2.40pm.

"The driver was taken to Wishaw General for treatment."

