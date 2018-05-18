Major road closures in place across city for Race for Life

The 5k race will take to the streets of Glasgow to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Race: Thousands will take to the streets.

On Sunday, Race For Life will see thousands of runners take to Glasgow's streets to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The 5k route will wind through the city's streets, meaning that several roads will be closed from 6am on Sunday until late afternoon.

While diversions will be in place, drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Meeting at Glasgow Green, the route will start on the Saltmarket, heading along Trongate and past George Square, before heading through the city centre and Clydeside.

Runners will be treated to pre-race entertainment and warm-ups.

Road Closures

Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street

Anchor Lane, for its whole length

Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street

Ballater Street, between Gorbals Street and Crown Street (one lane only)

Buchanan Street for its full length

Candleriggs, between Trongate and Bell Street

Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)

Cochrane Street, for its whole length

Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane)

Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket

Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)

Finnieston Quay, for its full length (one lane)

Garth Street, for its whole length

George Square (East), for its whole length

George Square (South), for its whole length

George Square (West) for its full length

Glassford Street, for its whole length

Glasgow Bridge, for its full length

Greendyke Street, for its whole length

Gorbals Street, between

Hannover Street, George Square and Ingram Street

Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street

Jamaica Street, for its full length

John Street, for its full length

Lancefield Quay, for its full length

Martha Street, for its full length

Midland Street, for its full length

Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street

North Frederick Street, for its full length

King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate

King George V Bridge, for its full length

Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane

Queen Street, for its whole length

Saltmarket, for its whole length

Stockwell Street, for its whole length

St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street

South Frederick Street, for its whole length

The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)

Trongate, for its whole length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street

Wilson Street, between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street

West George Street, between George Square North and Montrose Street

Union Street, for its full length

Victoria Bridge for its full length

