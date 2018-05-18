Major road closures in place across city for Race for Life
The 5k race will take to the streets of Glasgow to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
On Sunday, Race For Life will see thousands of runners take to Glasgow's streets to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
The 5k route will wind through the city's streets, meaning that several roads will be closed from 6am on Sunday until late afternoon.
While diversions will be in place, drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Meeting at Glasgow Green, the route will start on the Saltmarket, heading along Trongate and past George Square, before heading through the city centre and Clydeside.
Runners will be treated to pre-race entertainment and warm-ups.
Road Closures
Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street
Anchor Lane, for its whole length
Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street
Ballater Street, between Gorbals Street and Crown Street (one lane only)
Buchanan Street for its full length
Candleriggs, between Trongate and Bell Street
Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)
Cochrane Street, for its whole length
Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane)
Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket
Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)
Finnieston Quay, for its full length (one lane)
Garth Street, for its whole length
George Square (East), for its whole length
George Square (South), for its whole length
George Square (West) for its full length
Glassford Street, for its whole length
Glasgow Bridge, for its full length
Greendyke Street, for its whole length
Gorbals Street, between
Hannover Street, George Square and Ingram Street
Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street
Jamaica Street, for its full length
John Street, for its full length
Lancefield Quay, for its full length
Martha Street, for its full length
Midland Street, for its full length
Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street
North Frederick Street, for its full length
King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate
King George V Bridge, for its full length
Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane
Queen Street, for its whole length
Saltmarket, for its whole length
Stockwell Street, for its whole length
St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street
South Frederick Street, for its whole length
The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)
Trongate, for its whole length
Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street
Wilson Street, between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street
West George Street, between George Square North and Montrose Street
Union Street, for its full length
Victoria Bridge for its full length
