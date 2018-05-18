  • STV
  • MySTV

Bogus workmen con elderly woman out of life savings

Paul O'Hare

Police said the 86-year-old was targeted at her home in Clydebank on Wednesday.

Police: The conmen told the woman she needed work done on her home.
Police: The conmen told the woman she needed work done on her home.

An elderly woman was conned out of her life savings after two bogus workman turned up at her home in Clydebank.

Police said the 86-year-old was targeted around 12 noon on Wednesday after the thieves turned up at her door in Melfort Avenue, Clydebank.

As one of the men distracted the pensioner with a story about work that needed to be done in her home, the other man stole more than £1000.

Detective Constable Alec Stuart said: "Given the recent spell of hot weather, there may have been many people out sitting in their gardens or out for a walk and you may have seen these two men in the area.

"It's not unusual to see workmen but these two men were intent on scamming local residents.

"I have nothing but contempt for these types of criminals who target elderly people in their homes, a place where they should feel safe."

Detective Constable Stuart urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: "Please think back, did you notice these two men and think nothing of it at the time, any small piece of information could assist us in finding the men responsible for this despicable crime."

The first suspect is described in his 40/50s with grey hair brushed forward.

He has an average build, is around 6ft tall and was wearing a long blue sleeved top and spoke with a local accent.

The second man is described as around 5ft 9in with medium, dark length hair.

He was wearing a long grey sleeved hooded top with a zip and dark coloured trousers.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Clydebank Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1628 of Wednesday 16 May 2018.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.