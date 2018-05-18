Bogus workmen con elderly woman out of life savings

Police said the 86-year-old was targeted at her home in Clydebank on Wednesday.

Police: The conmen told the woman she needed work done on her home.

An elderly woman was conned out of her life savings after two bogus workman turned up at her home in Clydebank.

Police said the 86-year-old was targeted around 12 noon on Wednesday after the thieves turned up at her door in Melfort Avenue, Clydebank.

As one of the men distracted the pensioner with a story about work that needed to be done in her home, the other man stole more than £1000.

Detective Constable Alec Stuart said: "Given the recent spell of hot weather, there may have been many people out sitting in their gardens or out for a walk and you may have seen these two men in the area.

"It's not unusual to see workmen but these two men were intent on scamming local residents.

"I have nothing but contempt for these types of criminals who target elderly people in their homes, a place where they should feel safe."

Detective Constable Stuart urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: "Please think back, did you notice these two men and think nothing of it at the time, any small piece of information could assist us in finding the men responsible for this despicable crime."

The first suspect is described in his 40/50s with grey hair brushed forward.

He has an average build, is around 6ft tall and was wearing a long blue sleeved top and spoke with a local accent.

The second man is described as around 5ft 9in with medium, dark length hair.

He was wearing a long grey sleeved hooded top with a zip and dark coloured trousers.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Clydebank Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1628 of Wednesday 16 May 2018.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

