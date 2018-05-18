  • STV
Intruder raped woman after breaking into city flat

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The victim was targeted by a man during an early morning attack in Glasgow.

Rape: Woman attacked in Glasgow flat.
A woman has been raped by an early morning flat intruder in Glasgow.

The 54-year-old was within the flat on Kelhead Path near Cardonald when a man entered and attacked her at around 4.30am on Saturday May 12.

Police Scotland are appealing for information as they bid to catch the man responsible.

He is described as aged between 30-35-years-old, around 6ft tall with a slim build.

At the time of the attack he was clean shaven and wearing all dark clothing with a dark skip hat.

Investigating officers are also checking extensive CCTV footage and have moved to reassure the local community.

Detective Inspector David Reilly, Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, said: "This was a horrendous ordeal for this woman to have to experience and it is critical that we trace this man as soon as possible. 

"I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible, including checking footage from extensive CCTV cameras covering the area.

"However we need help from members of the public who may have vital information to assist with the investigation.

"Did you hear anything, or see anyone matching the description in the early hours of Saturday morning in the area? Perhaps you were woken up, or still awake at that time. 

"I would appeal to these people to please contact us and pass on any small piece of information. You may think it's not important but it could turn out to be that vital piece of information which leads us to the suspect.

"We would advise anyone who is at all suspicious of people who call at your home, and has any concerns for their own safety to call Police via 101 or in an emergency 999. 

"Extra Police officers will be in the area over the weekend and any concerns can also be reported to them directly."

Anyone with information or has any safety concerns should contact Police Scotland via 101.

