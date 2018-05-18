Kelvingrove riot: Glasgow's last royal wedding party

The last time the city celebrated a royal wedding it ended in 11 injuries and 22 arrests.

The last time Glasgow celebrated a royal wedding, it ended in 22 arrests, 11 serious injuries and a £24,000 clean-up bill.

While crowds gathered in London to watch Wills marry Kate, thousands descended on Kelvingrove Park for an impromptu party of their own.

The event was reportedly organised on Facebook and quickly got out of hand.

It ended with police charging into the crowd of revellers on horseback while officers were showered with glass bottles and beer.

More than 4000 people are believed to have attended the event on April 29, 2011.

Its organisers claimed they were inspired by then Prime Minister David Cameron, who encouraged people to organise their own royal parties.

Prince Harry is due marry his fiancée Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

