Search for woman missing with no shoes, money or phone

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The 23-year-old was last seen in the city centre in the early hours of Friday morning.

Missing: Emma Johnston was last seen in Glasgow.
Missing: Emma Johnston was last seen in Glasgow. Fraser Donnelly

A search is underway for a young woman who is missing in Glasgow with no shoes, phone or money.

Bar hostess Emma Johnston was last seen at around 5am on Friday morning running towards the side door of Queen Street Station the city centre.

The 23-year-old from Strathaven had been on a night out with friends and family and had left the group at that time and has not been in contact since.

She is described as being 4ft 10, of slim build and has dark brown long hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen she was wearing a red crushed velvet jumpsuit with long sleeves and had bare feet.

Her boyfriend Fraser Donnelly appealed on Facebook for any information to her whereabouts.

He said: "It has been reported to Police Scotland and they are searching for her.

"If anyone has any information could you contact me or phone 101 as a matter of urgency.

"She was last seen wearing the red outfit in the attached photo."

Sergeant Paul Doyle, East Kilbride Police Office, said: "As time passes we have growing concern for Emma, who has not been seen since the early hours of the morning. This is out of character for her.

"When she left her friends, she had no shoes with her and is not believed to have any money or a mobile phone with her.

"Emma knows the Glasgow area well but also has family in Paisley but has been residing in Strathaven for the past few months and therefore officers have been speaking to friends and family in these areas to try and trace her.

"We would encourage anyone with any information on Emma's whereabouts to come forward and contact us, were you out in Glasgow in the early hours of this morning? Do you remember seeing her?

"We would also appeal to Emma to come forward and contact Police to let us know you are okay, your family are extremely worried for you."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.