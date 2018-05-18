Fears grow over well-being of missing 19-year-old

Friends and family say it is 'very unusual' for him not to be in touch.

Shaun Sweeney: Missing in Coatbridge. Police Scotland

Fears are growing over the well-being of a missing teenager in North Lanarkshire.

Shaun Sweeney from Berwick had travelled to Coatbridge to stay with friends who last seen him as he was going to bed on Thursday night.

When they woke up the next morning he had gone and has not returned since.

The last sighting of the 19-year-old was in Kirkwood at around 10.30am on Friday morning.

He was wearing a heavy parka jacket with a fur hood despite warm weather.

All efforts by friends and family to contact him have been unsuccessful.

They say it is completely out of character for him to go off and not be in touch and they are extremely concerned about him.

Police officers leading the search have appealed for information and released a description.

Shaun is white, around 6 ft. tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and a dimple on his chin.

When last seen he was wearing a green Parka style jacket with a fur hood.

He also had on a black t-shirt, grey coloured jeans and black Adidas training shoes.

He has family in Berwick and family in Glasgow.

Officers have been speaking to his family and friends for any information on where he may have gone.

Inspector Claire McGuckien said:

"Our concern for Shaun is growing. He is here visiting friends and it's very unusual for him to just go off and not be in touch with them.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Shaun, he would have been quite distinctive as he was wearing a heavy Parka jacket in this warm weather. His family and friends are understandably distressed at his disappearance and just want him back safe and well."