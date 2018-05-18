Missing woman with no shoes or money found safe

The 23-year-old had been missing since the early hours of Friday morning.

Emma Johnstone: Found safe.

A young woman who had been missing from the early hours of Friday morning has been found safe.

Emma Johnstone was reported missing with no shoes, money or phone after a night out in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old had last been seen near Queen Street train station at around 5am.

Family and friends have now confirmed that she has been found safe.

Hey boyfriend Fraser Donnelly said: "I want to thank everyone for the enormous support throughout today and also to Police Scotland for their hard work."

