Missing teenager found safely in South Lanarkshire

Shaun Sweeney, 19, from Berwick, had travelled to Coatbridge to stay with friends.

Shaun Sweeney: 19-year-old was visiting from Berwick. Police Scotland

A teenager who went missing while visiting friends in Coatbridge has been traced safe and well in nearby Uddingston.

Shaun Sweeney, 19, from Berwick, had travelled to North Lanarkshire to stay with friends who had seen him going to bed on Thursday night.

When they woke up the next morning he had gone, and was later sighted in Kirkwood at around 10.30am on Friday.

All efforts by friends and family to get in contact had been unsuccessful, which they said was very "unusual" behaviour for him.

But police confirmed on Saturday morning the 19-year-old had been located in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Officers thanked the public and the media for sharing their appeal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.