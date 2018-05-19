Man arrested in connection with robbery at farmhouse

The alleged armed robbery took place in Kittochside, East Kilbride, on April 14.

Kittochside: Alleged incident at house on Castlehill Farm.

A man has been arrested over an alleged armed robbery at a farmhouse in East Kilbride.

The alleged incident happened at around 4am at a house on Castlehill Farm, Kittochside, on Saturday April 14.

It is alleged that four masked men entered the property, one suspected of wielding a machete, and took cash, jewellery and car keys.

Police confirmed a 27-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A police spokesman added: "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

