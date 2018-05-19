Driver dies after car smashes onto train station platform

The 78-year-old driver was taken from Larkhall to hospital where he later died.

A motorist has died after his car veered off road and ploughed through a barrier onto a train station platform in South Lanarkshire.

The 78-year-old man was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa along King Street, Larkhall, at around 2.40pm when the incident took place.

The car continued across the give way junction with Caledonian Road and collided with the fence which borders Larkhall Train Station.

It then travelled down the railway embankment onto the platform below.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital but he later died.

Sergeant John Tait, from the Motherwell road policing unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday who either witnessed the collision or saw a black Vauxhall Corsa on King Street prior to the collision.

"We would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

"Anyone with any information should contact the Motherwell road policing unit via 101, quoting incident number 2295 of May 18."

