Man fighting for life after murder bid at flat brawl

The disturbance happened at a flat in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday.

Colston Road: Incident happened at Springburn flat. STV

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an attempted murder at a fight in a flat in Glasgow.

The disturbance happened in a property on Colston Road, Springburn, at around 4.30am on Saturday.

Police were called and discovered three people injured - two men, aged 39 and 44, along with a 41-year-old woman.

They were taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where they remain for treatment, with the 39-year-old's condition described as "critical but stable".

Disturbance: Police found three people injured. STV

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and it is understood detectives are following a positive line of enquiry.

A police spokeswoman said: "The 39-year-old is in a critical but stable condition. His attack is being treated as attempted murder.

"The other two are both in a stable condition. Enquiries into the incident are continuing."

