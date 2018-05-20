Man struck with sharp weapon by attacker on way home

He is in hospital with serious injuries after the assault in East Kilbride.

East Kilbride: Incident happened near Scholar's Gate. 2018 Google

A man is seriously injured after being attacked by another man wielding a sharp weapon in South Lanarkshire.

The 33-year-old was seriously assaulted in Louie Braille Lea near Scholar's Gate, East Kilbride, at around 2.20am on Saturday.

He had been heading home when he was struck with a sharp weapon by the attacker.

The victim was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in the town where he remains for treatment.

'We are working to get a full description of the suspect and ascertain the weapon involved.' Detective constable Derek Young,

Detective constable Derek Young, from Cambuslang CID, said: "We are trying to establish exactly how this man came about his serious injuries , and we know that he was struck by a sharp weapon or similar by another man and are working to get a full description of the suspect and ascertain the weapon involved.

"The area is residential and therefore we are appealing for anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the early hours of Saturday morning to come forward and contact us.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, it may help us to trace the person responsible."

Anyone with information can contact Cambuslang CID via 101, quoting incident number 0537 of May 19.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

