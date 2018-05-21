Taxi driver attacked in campervan road rage incident

The man was assaulted on the A96 near Auldgirth in Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday.

A96: Victim was left shaken up after assault. Google 2018

A taxi driver has been attacked in a road rage incident involving a campervan.

The taxi stopped at temporary traffic lights on the A96 near Auldgirth in Dumfries and Galloway when a man who was driving the vehicle was assaulted on Sunday.

A man in a blue Ford Transit campervan took umbrage at the victim's driving before getting out of his vehicle and attacking the taxi driver at 4.45pm.

Officers believe the attacker is in his early 50s, 5ft 10in, stalky and has greasy dark hair. He was wearing a dark jumper and jeans.

Sergeant Joyce Adams said: "This appears to be a shocking incident of road rage that has left the victim shaken up and it is important we trace the suspect.

"We know traffic was held up for a short time in both directions as a result of the attack and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident.

"Importantly, at least two drivers who stopped at the scene to assist the victim have made comments on having captured this incident on their dashcams. We want to hear from these witnesses."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

