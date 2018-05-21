Dog found abandoned with no food or water outside hospital

Doreen, a Staffie, was discovered untied outside A&E at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Doreen: She was found untied at the hospital.

A dog has been found abandoned outside a hospital.

Doreen, a Staffie, was discovered near A&E at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

She was found untied and had no food or water on Tuesday, May 15.

Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Anna O'Donnell said: "The poor wee girl was found on her own last Tuesday and we're concerned that her owner went into the hospital and was unexpectedly kept in.

"We've named her Doreen and she's currently being cared for here at our centre in Glasgow.

"Doreen is between three and five years old and is a friendly wee soul so we know someone will be missing her."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

