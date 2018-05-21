  • STV
  • MySTV

Clyde Gateway regeneration project to receive £5.5m

STV

The Scottish Government has announced funding for the scheme in the east end of Glasgow.

Funding: Part of the scheme covers Shawfield, South Lanarkshire.
Funding: Part of the scheme covers Shawfield, South Lanarkshire. Clyde Gateway

A regeneration project in one of Scotland's most deprived areas is to receive £5.5m of funding.

The Scottish Government cash is being awarded to the Clyde Gateway programme which covers the east end of Glasgow and the north part of South Lanarkshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the funding will deliver "a physical, social and economic transformation" by helping to create jobs and attract private investment.

The programme was set up as a partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Enterprise and the Government to establish the area, which was also a key site for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, as a business hub.

Ms Sturgeon and her cabinet are due to take part in a full day of events to mark a decade of investment there, finishing with a public discussion at the Emirates Arena.

'Clyde Gateway has worked tirelessly to tackle inequalities while establishing and maintaining excellent relationships with the local community.'
Nicola Sturgeon

She said: "This funding underlines the Scottish Government's long-term commitment to Clyde Gateway over the term of this Parliament.

"It will act as a catalyst for investment and deliver a physical, social and economic transformation of what has historically been one of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

"Clyde Gateway has worked tirelessly to tackle inequalities while establishing and maintaining excellent relationships with the local community, playing a huge part in making it a fantastic location for people to live and businesses to locate."

Lord Smith, chairman of Clyde Gateway, said: "This announcement of long-term funding is very welcome.

"It ensures Clyde Gateway will continue to deliver and support the broad range of projects and activities which are helping to overcome complex and time-consuming challenges."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.