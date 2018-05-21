Clyde Gateway regeneration project to receive £5.5m

The Scottish Government has announced funding for the scheme in the east end of Glasgow.

Funding: Part of the scheme covers Shawfield, South Lanarkshire. Clyde Gateway

A regeneration project in one of Scotland's most deprived areas is to receive £5.5m of funding.

The Scottish Government cash is being awarded to the Clyde Gateway programme which covers the east end of Glasgow and the north part of South Lanarkshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the funding will deliver "a physical, social and economic transformation" by helping to create jobs and attract private investment.

The programme was set up as a partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Enterprise and the Government to establish the area, which was also a key site for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, as a business hub.

Ms Sturgeon and her cabinet are due to take part in a full day of events to mark a decade of investment there, finishing with a public discussion at the Emirates Arena.

'Clyde Gateway has worked tirelessly to tackle inequalities while establishing and maintaining excellent relationships with the local community.' Nicola Sturgeon

She said: "This funding underlines the Scottish Government's long-term commitment to Clyde Gateway over the term of this Parliament.

"It will act as a catalyst for investment and deliver a physical, social and economic transformation of what has historically been one of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

"Clyde Gateway has worked tirelessly to tackle inequalities while establishing and maintaining excellent relationships with the local community, playing a huge part in making it a fantastic location for people to live and businesses to locate."

Lord Smith, chairman of Clyde Gateway, said: "This announcement of long-term funding is very welcome.

"It ensures Clyde Gateway will continue to deliver and support the broad range of projects and activities which are helping to overcome complex and time-consuming challenges."

