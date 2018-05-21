Hunt for gunmen after man shot at in drive-by murder bid

The incident happened at Kingsway Court in Scotstoun, Glasgow, on Sunday at 6.30pm.

A driver has been shot at while sitting in his car in an attempted murder.

The incident happened at Kingsway Court in Scotstoun, Glasgow, on Sunday at 6.30pm.

A 27-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was shot at by the occupants of another car, narrowly missing him.

The victim, who was uninjured, drove off along Kingsway Court before crashing his car as the attackers made off from the scene.

Detective inspector John Morrison said: "These abhorrent individuals discharged a firearm in a busy residential area, showing complete and utter disregard for the safety of members of the public.

"We believe the attack was specifically targeted at the victim and additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The surrounding area would have been busy at the time and it is absolutely vital that anyone who saw or heard anything comes forward to assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

