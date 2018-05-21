Driver who died after car ploughed into train station named
Brian McCann, 78, suffered fatal injuries during the crash at Larkhall on Friday.
An elderly driver who died after his car crashed through a barrier onto the platform of a railway station has been named.
Brian McCann, 78, suffered fatal injuries in the crash at Larkhall on Friday May 18.
Police said his black Vauxhall Corsa left the road on King Street before colliding with the station fence then travelling down onto the platform where it came to rest.
Mr McCann, from Larkhall, was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where he later died.
Police said his relatives have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police is urged to get in touch, a spokesman added.
