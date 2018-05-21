Fox loses part of leg after getting caught in netting 

The stricken animal was found in a Lanarkshire garden after becoming trapped.

Fox: Found in Lanarkshire.

A fox was found with part of its leg missing after getting caught in anti-weed netting.

The stricken animal was discovered without the lower half of its limb, which was most likely caused by the netting cutting off circulation.

A member of the public alerted the Scottish SPCA after the distressed fox did not move from the same spot overnight in a Lanarkshire garden.

However, the animal had to be put to sleep as a result of its injuries.

The charity is now urging the public to keep their gardens tidy and free from any netting as it is quite common for foxes, hedgehogs and birds to get caught and injured.

Animal rescue officer Stephanie Kirk said: "The wee fox had to be put to sleep after getting his leg caught up in anti-weed fabric and other debris.

"The lower half of his leg was missing when I cut him free which had most likely been caused by the netting cutting off circulation.

"Sadly there are many foxes and other wild animals such as hedgehogs and birds who are often caught in netting and don't survive.

"We're keen to encourage people to tidy away netting, including football nets, and garden debris as it could save an animal's life."

