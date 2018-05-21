Driver in fatal Rangers bus crash 'was going too fast'

Callum Phillips was 23mph over the limit when he crashed near Kilmarnock, a jury has been told.

Ryan Baird: Died in bus crash.

A bus crash which killed a football supporter was caused by driver Callum Phillips going too fast, a jury has been told.

Sandy Murray, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, was giving evidence at the trial of Phillips, who denies killing Rangers fan Ryan Baird, 39, by dangerous driving.

Phillips, 49, from Dalbeattie, Dumfries, is alleged to have caused the Nith Valley Rangers supporters' bus to crash at the Crossroads Roundabout, near Kilmarnock, on October 1, 2016.

Mr Baird, from Sanquhar, Dumfries-shire, who was trapped in the wreckage, died. He and 36 fellow fans were travelling to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle.

Mr Murray, who was a police collision investigator from 2007 until 2017, told the High Court in Glasgow that he examined the tachograph on the bus which showed how fast it was being driven.

He said at one point the bus was travelling at 73mph - 23 mph higher that the 50mph speed limit for buses on the A76.

The jury was told that as the bus travelled from Thornhill, Dumfries-shire towards Kilmarnock it was frequently well above the 50mph limit.

Mr Murray said: "At 12.24pm it reached a maximum speed of 73mph."

The police officer said that in his opinion Phillips had applied the brakes as he approached the roundabout and this caused the near offside wheels to lock approximately 50 metres from the roundabout junction.

He said that tyre marks found on the road demonstrated that the brakes were working.

Mr Murray added: "Mr Baird was standing in the aisle at the rear of the bus. He was found under the nearside of the bus, having been partially ejected via a broken window.

"The collision was the result of Callum Phillips driving the bus in excess of the speed that was safe to negotiate Crossroads Roundabout.

"He was regularly driving in excess of the maximum speed limit and the wheel marks on the road show that he braked successfully."

The police officer added: "This collision was the result of Callum Phillips driving at speed which was inappropriate for the road layout."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.