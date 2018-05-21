Murder accused 'told woman he wanted to kill himself'

Nicholas Rogers, 27, is accused of murdering postwoman Alex Stuart, 22, in Peebles last August.

Court: Emily French was fatally stabbed in Peebles last August.

A man stabbed a postwoman to death shortly after saying he "wanted to kill himself", a court has heard.

Nicholas Rodgers, 27, is accused of murdering Alex Stuart at a house in Cuddyside, Peebles, during August last year.

The former customer services worker denies the murder of the 22-year-old but admits killing her, claiming he was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

The High Court in Glasgow heard evidence from Emily French, 21, who was at the property with Rogers leading up to the incident.

She said she had talked to Rogers for over an hour in the kitchen before he is said to have fatally stabbed Miss Stuart.

Advocate depute Keith Stewart QC asked what they were talking about.

Miss French replied: "He said he was upset about himself, he said he didn't feel worthy to be on earth.

"He said he would like to kill himself."

She told the court that afterwards they went into the living room and sat chatting.

Asked what they were talking about in the kitchen, Miss French said: "He was upset and distressed, he was talking about his childhood and his depression.

"He was wanting to show me messages on his phone from his mum."

She added that she didn't see the messages but Rogers told her what his parents were like.

The court heard he told Miss French he had been in Huntly Burn and said he didn't want to go back but felt depressed still.

She said: "I was trying to help him and calm him down, I kept saying tomorrow is another day."

Questioned by defence QC Brian McConnachie she confirmed Rogers told her he had taken an overdose a week earlier and none of his family went to visit him.

But she claimed she couldn't remember being told Rogers was diagnosed as bipolar.

Miss French added: "I was saying there's a whole world out there you can do what you want with your life."

The trial before judge Lord Summers continues.

