Search to find missing man last seen leaving for work

David Sneddon was reported missing from Hogganfield in Glasgow on Monday morning.

David Sneddon: Tradesman failed to turn up for work.

A search has been launched to find a man who failed to turn up to his work.

David Sneddon was last seen leaving for work on Cumbernauld Road in Hogganfield, Glasgow, by a family member at 9am on Monday.

The tradesman had several jobs which he failed to attend and has yet to be found.

Mr Sneddon is said to have been dealing with personal issues and his family are growing increasingly concerned.

Inspector Catriona Sutherland said: "It's out of character for David to go off and not be in touch with his family.

"We continue to speak to family members and friends for any clues as to where David may be.

"We are also checking CCTV images to try and locate the van.

"His family is understandably worried for him and just want to know he is safe and well.

"If anyone has seen David or has any knowledge as to his whereabouts, please contact us on 101."

