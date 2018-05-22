  • STV
Louis Vuitton training academy launches in Ayrshire

Morag Robertson

The designer brand funded the refurbishment of a disused sawmill in Cumnock.

Louis Vuitton: Eight week course in Ayrshire.
Louis Vuitton: Eight week course in Ayrshire.

Cumnock is now home to a new textiles training academy in the name of one of the world's most famous designer brands.

Louis Vuitton has funded the refurbishment of a disused sawmill in the Dumfries House estate, in East Ayrshire.

Trainees can now enrol on the eight week course to learn key textiles and manufacturing skills, hoping to fill gaps in the industry.

Jacqueline Farrell from Dumfries House said: "Trainees will gain an SQA certificate, they will learn how to sew and learn how to be confident operating a sewing machine.

"They will be able to do quite complex operations, and will also learn how to sew at speed, because that's one of the big gaps in the industry."

The intense course welcomes people of all ages and skill levels who either want to brush up on their stitching or start a career in the industry.

Trainee Robert Smith said: "I didn't know what to expect in the first place, but I'm quite relaxed.

"I'm just trying to put my past work to this work on the machines and at the end of the eight weeks I'm hoping to be in full time employment."

Trainees will be taught how to create their own garments and be introduced to local businesses and potential employers.

Ms Farrell added: "The industry is an ageing workforce in Scotland and in the UK, and they have difficulty attracting new people into the industry with the skills that are required.

"Most people don't realise we still do have a healthy textile industry and we're trying to highlight that there are jobs and opportunities out there for people to move into it, and support the growth that we hope to see in the next few years."

