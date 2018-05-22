Streets taped off after reports of gun being fired at car

Forensic officers were called to Torbreck Street in Craigton, Glasgow, on Monday.

Craigton: Forensic officers called. STV

Streets have been cordoned off after reports of a gun being fired at a car.

Officers were called to Torbreck Street in Craigton, Glasgow, shortly before 1pm on Monday.

Several members of the public called police to say they heard a gun being fired.

Torbreck Street, Bunessan Street, Jura Street and Ulva Street have all been taped off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.55pm, police were called to a report of a damaged car on Torbreck Street near to Bunessan Street in Glasgow.

"Several members of the public reported hearing what they believed to be a firearm being discharged around the time of the incident.

"Forensic examinations are ongoing to confirm whether or not a firearm was involved.

"Police have received no reports of anyone being injured as a result of the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing."

The reports follow an attempted murder which saw a driver being shot at while sitting in his car in Kingsway Court in Scotstoun, Glasgow, on Sunday at 6.30pm.

The victim, who was uninjured, drove off along Kingsway Court before crashing his car as the attackers made off from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

